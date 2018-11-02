October was wet in Waterloo thanks to a few rainy days

October temperatures were a tale of two halves, according to the University of Waterloo Weather Station.

The temperatures over the first 11 days were on average 10 degrees higher than the rest of the month.

That said, the average temperature over the month was just that, average. The overall temperature for the month was 12.7°C , exactly the average from the years 1981-2010.

The temperature fell below zero for the first time this fall on Oct. 14th at 1:15 a.m. That means the frost free season ran 167 days in 2018.

The month was also very moist with a total rainfall of 94.2 mm. Almost half of that total was achieved over the first two days and Halloween.

For the year, total rainfall is now 785.1 mm, well above the average of 750.6 mm.