August was hotter and wetter than normal in Waterloo region

If it felt as though you were living in a tropical rain forest in the Waterloo region in August, you were not far off.

Both the temperatures and the rainfall were well above average, according to Frank Seglenieks of the University of Waterloo Weather Station.

The average temperature, which was 27.1 C, was the second warmest over the past 20 years and in the top 100 of the 100. The recorded temperatures were 2.8 C above the 1981-2010 average.

Seglenieks notes that when the sun went down, the temperatures did not follow, as the average daily low temperature (16.3 C) was the warmest in 20 years.

Although it did not rain for close to a week, we still saw 110.7 mm of precipitation for the month, which is well above the average of 83.9 mm.

With three days of over 20 mm, the wet August helped push the total precipitation to 628.1 mm, above the average of 596 mm.