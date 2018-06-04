May brings record temperatures to Waterloo region

After a chilly April brought record cold temperatures to the Waterloo region, the month of May was a welcome reprieve for those who love the heat.

May was the hottest month ever recorded in the Waterloo region, according to the Frank Seglenieks of the University of Waterloo Weather Station. It smashed the previous record set in 1991 by nearly a full degree.

Temperatures have been recorded in the area since 1915.

May closed with a streak of eight days with temperatures over 25 C with three surpassing 30 C. The streak was only matched in 1975.

The temperature in May failed to dip below the freezing mark.

Precipitation for the month was slightly above average (88.1 mm), bringing the total for the year to 409.6 mm. That number is well above the yearly average of 340.2 mm.

Much of that precipitation can be traced to a cold, wet April.

The ice storm, which paralyzed much of southern Ontario from April 14 through April 16, brought in 72.6 mm of rain. To put that number in perspective, April showers normally bring in a total of 74.5 mm of rain to the region.

The month finished with 124.2 mm of rain.

It was the coldest April in the region since temperatures began to be recorded in 1915, according to the University of Waterloo Weather Station. The month was four degrees below average as a whole. The previous standard was set back in 1975.