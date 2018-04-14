‘Potentially historic’ ice storm expected to hit southern Ontario; closures in effect

As Environment Canada warns residents in southern Ontario of a “potentially historic ice storm” this weekend, a number of closures are in place and officials are taking precautions.

The weather agency issued warnings for the GTA and across southern Ontario on Saturday, and it said widespread power outages are possible.

“Rain is changing to freezing rain as expected. It should persist into this evening. Some ice pellets may be mixed in at times,” an Environment Canada freezing rain warning read, noting there could be a lull in the precipitation Saturday evening.

READ MORE: Potential ice storm may cause widespread power outages across southern Ontario

“However, freezing rain will likely become widespread again. It should persist until it changes to rain Sunday afternoon. Significant rain may fall late Sunday and Sunday night, creating localized flooding.”

In the Toronto area, Environment Canada said an ice buildup of 10 to 20 millimetres are likely by late Sunday. Areas outside of the GTA could see higher amounts.

No major change to where the heaviest freezing rain will fall. Niagara Escarpment in for the worst of it with up 30mm of ice, this would give an ice accretion of 1-2cm on trees. pic.twitter.com/zzfM1dIPBg — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) April 14, 2018

Environment Canada said there will be strong winds with gusts up to 85 km/h in some areas.

“The combination of excessive ice accumulations and strong winds will likely result in widespread power outages due to fallen trees and power lines,” the freezing rain warning read.

And it begins…. Rain slowly changing to freezing rain and ice pellets this morning as the low level cold air builds in. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/dwhcDhHRbG — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) April 14, 2018

Meanwhile north of the GTA and in parts of central and eastern Ontario, snow and ice pellets fell on Saturday morning.

Hydro officials said extra crews have been brought in to respond to outages created by the storm system.

READ MORE: McMaster and Mohawk closed due to potential ice storm

The City of Toronto said it will have 65 salters on duty to treat local roads.

Officials also encouraged residents to check the status of their flights at Toronto Pearson International Airport and Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport as the weather may cause delays.

WATCH: City of Toronto confident limited number of salt trucks can tackle ice storm. Kamil Karamali reports. (April 13)

Universities, colleges cancel classes, exams due to storm

In anticipation of the storm system, the following post-secondary institutions closed on Saturday:

Centennial College (Saturday classes cancelled)

Georgian College (Saturday’s open house rescheduled to April 21)

Humber College (Saturday’s open house, classes, campus events cancelled, University of Guelph-Humber exams rescheduled to April 20)

Loyalist College (Saturday’s open house rescheduled to April 28)

McMaster University (Saturday’s exams rescheduled to April 22)

Mohawk College (Saturday’s exams rescheduled to April 21)

Ryerson University (Saturday morning exams proceeding, afternoon exams cancelled and will be rescheduled)

Sheridan College (Saturday classes, Theatre Sheridan shows cancelled)

University of Waterloo (Saturday exams scheduled for after 11 a.m. rescheduled to April 22)

York University (operations suspended, Saturday’s exams postponed)

Environment Canada has issued freezing rain and winter storm warnings across southern Ontario. Here's a map of warnings right now: https://t.co/iPA8OQoL19 pic.twitter.com/0GK64DIYuh — Nick Westoll (@NWestoll) April 14, 2018

Freezing rain warning in effect for today and tomorrow. We're encouraging everyone to be prepared for possible outages. Here's how: https://t.co/wPtqJ7JRsH

Please RT. #ONstorm — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) April 14, 2018

Freezing rain in the Toronto area may affect flights this morning. Please confirm your flight time with your airline or at https://t.co/sCj5fDvHJ1. — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) April 14, 2018

@AnthonyFarnell freezing rain has started in Stratford accompanied by some nasty wind. Worried about the trees. pic.twitter.com/chNrJY8Umx — BHuggers (@brendadarling2) April 14, 2018

Due to today’s expected inclement weather, all College campuses will be closed and classes cancelled. If you do have to go out today please be extra cautious. — Centennial College (@CentennialEDU) April 14, 2018

Due to weather, our Open House has been postponed. It will now take place on Saturday, April 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all campus locations. More information can be found at https://t.co/ABhQtI9D6P. — Georgian College (@georgiancollege) April 14, 2018

Open House has been cancelled due to weather. Campus tours and other arrangements that work for prospective students & their families can be made. Humber classes, UofGH exams and all campus events will also be cancelled. https://t.co/SkGMbsfd8B for more. — Humber College (@humbercollege) April 14, 2018

Today’s Open House has been rescheduled to Saturday, April 28 from 10 am to 1 pm. Existing pre-registrations have been updated for April 28, and pre-registration remains open at https://t.co/kL8yfjXFsq for a chance to win a Fjällräven backpack. pic.twitter.com/MItBbNiLMz — Loyalist College (@LoyalistCollege) April 14, 2018

Scheduled to write an exam today? All exams are postponed due to the forecast of inclement weather. All exams scheduled for today April 14 will now be held Sunday, April 22nd at the same time and in the same location as originally intended. The University is closed for the day. — McMaster University (@McMasterU) April 14, 2018

Mohawk College is closed due to inclement weather. Any exams scheduled for today, Saturday April 14, will be rescheduled to Saturday April 21. We will work with students to minimize any inconvenience. — Mohawk College News (@MohawkCollege) April 14, 2018

Due to the anticipated ice storm later today, afternoon exams for Saturday, April 14 are cancelled and will be re-scheduled. Morning exams, taking place from 9 to noon, are on and will proceed as scheduled. — Ryerson University (@RyersonU) April 14, 2018

Weather update: All campuses are closed due to freezing rain warning. Only essential services in effect. Theatre Sheridan shows cancelled. — Sheridan College (@sheridancollege) April 14, 2018

Due to the anticipated ice storm today, the campus will be closed and exams scheduled from 11am onward on Saturday, April 14 are cancelled and will be re-scheduled for Sunday, April 22. #ONStorm — University of Waterloo (@UWaterloo) April 14, 2018