‘Potentially historic’ ice storm expected to hit southern Ontario; closures in effect

As Environment Canada warns residents in southern Ontario of a “potentially historic ice storm” this weekend, a number of closures are in place and officials are taking precautions.
The weather agency issued warnings for the GTA and across southern Ontario on Saturday, and it said widespread power outages are possible.
“Rain is changing to freezing rain as expected. It should persist into this evening. Some ice pellets may be mixed in at times,” an Environment Canada freezing rain warning read, noting there could be a lull in the precipitation Saturday evening.
“However, freezing rain will likely become widespread again. It should persist until it changes to rain Sunday afternoon. Significant rain may fall late Sunday and Sunday night, creating localized flooding.”
In the Toronto area, Environment Canada said an ice buildup of 10 to 20 millimetres are likely by late Sunday. Areas outside of the GTA could see higher amounts.
Environment Canada said there will be strong winds with gusts up to 85 km/h in some areas.
“The combination of excessive ice accumulations and strong winds will likely result in widespread power outages due to fallen trees and power lines,” the freezing rain warning read.
Meanwhile north of the GTA and in parts of central and eastern Ontario, snow and ice pellets fell on Saturday morning.
Hydro officials said extra crews have been brought in to respond to outages created by the storm system.
The City of Toronto said it will have 65 salters on duty to treat local roads.
Officials also encouraged residents to check the status of their flights at Toronto Pearson International Airport and Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport as the weather may cause delays.
In anticipation of the storm system, the following post-secondary institutions closed on Saturday:
Centennial College (Saturday classes cancelled)
Georgian College (Saturday’s open house rescheduled to April 21)
Humber College (Saturday’s open house, classes, campus events cancelled, University of Guelph-Humber exams rescheduled to April 20)
Loyalist College (Saturday’s open house rescheduled to April 28)
McMaster University (Saturday’s exams rescheduled to April 22)
Mohawk College (Saturday’s exams rescheduled to April 21)
Ryerson University (Saturday morning exams proceeding, afternoon exams cancelled and will be rescheduled)
Sheridan College (Saturday classes, Theatre Sheridan shows cancelled)
University of Waterloo (Saturday exams scheduled for after 11 a.m. rescheduled to April 22)
York University (operations suspended, Saturday’s exams postponed)
