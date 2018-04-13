Potential ice storm may cause widespread power outages across southern Ontario

A potential ice storm across much of southern Ontario over the weekend may cause widespread power outages impacting thousands of customers, hydro officials warn.

The major weather event, which will last around three and a half days, is expected to pummel much of southern Ontario with heavy rain, freezing rain and ice pellets beginning late Friday evening and into Sunday.

“Yesterday we were thinking more freezing rain, less ice pellets,” Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell said.

“Now, that cold layer is a little bit deeper, so this is going to be an ice pellet event for much of Saturday.”

Worst time to travel will be Sunday morning. This is also when the combination of ice buildup on trees and 70km/h winds will cause the majority of power outages. pic.twitter.com/ABD1aMnrHY Story continues below — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) April 13, 2018

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for all of southern Ontario with some regions in the west receiving more rain, whereas areas north of Toronto there will be snow and the bulk of the ice pellets.

Areas in eastern Ontario will see snowfall amounts of between 10 and 15 centimetres, along with freezing rain and ice pellets.

“Snow up to the north — freezing rain — there’s still a big risk in London and even Niagara,” Farnell said. “The models are shifting south but that doesn’t change things as we move into Sunday.”

READ MORE: Risk of freezing rain for southern Ontario, threat of weekend ice storm

The rain will begin in the Greater Toronto Area late Friday evening and turn into freezing rain on Saturday followed by ice pellets as colder air moves into the region.

The vertical temperature profile this weekend will be very important in determining what falls from the sky. Thinking rain today, mostly ice pellets on Saturday and freezing rain on Sunday. Small change in depth of cold = big change in forecast. Joys of being a meteorologist. pic.twitter.com/ubiMysgs9j — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) April 13, 2018

The national weather office said another surge of moisture will move back into the area late overnight or early Sunday morning.

“A prolonged period of freezing rain is possible Sunday before changing over to rain heavy at times later in the day,” Environment Canada said in an advisory on Friday.

READ MORE: Ice storm may be coming to Kingston area over the weekend

Farnell said parts of southern Ontario will receive about a month and a half’s worth of rain, freezing rain and snow.

The weather system will also result in wind gusts of up to 70 kilometres per hour in some areas which may cause power outages.

Weather warning! Freezing rain followed by an ice storm with gusty winds is in the forecast for parts of Ontario this weekend. We’re ready to respond 24/7. Be prepared in the event of a power outage: https://t.co/ylnFXqeXtd #ONstorm https://t.co/CMNseAmh76 — Hydro One (@HydroOne) April 12, 2018

Hydro One said crews are ready to respond to emergencies throughout the weekend and workers will be on standby.

Officials are also warning hydro customers to stay away from downed power lines caused by fallen tree limbs and to contact authorities to report outages.

Motorists are being advised to avoid unnecessary travel on highways and roadways late Saturday and early Sunday.

We want our customers to be prepared for potential power outages this weekend. The latest weekend weather forecast for our service territory is indicating a possibility of significant freezing rain. Take a look at how you can prepare for the storm here: https://t.co/M8hAmcxee4 pic.twitter.com/CjgHpTFX2m — Alectra (@alectranews) April 12, 2018