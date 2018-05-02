April 2018 brought record-breaking weather to Waterloo region

If you thought the weather Southern Ontario endured in April was extreme, you were right.

It was the coldest April in the region since temperatures began to be recorded in 1915, according to the University of Waterloo Weather Station. The month was four degrees below average as a whole. The previous standard was set back in 1975.

Waterloo region experienced the coldest below average temperatures since February 2015, a month which set new standards for coldness across the province.

The month began like a lion as 20 of the first 21 days were below average and only six days were above the norm in terms of heat.

The ice storm which paralyzed much of southern Ontario from April 14 through April 16 brought in 72.6 mm of rain. To put that number in perspective, April showers normally bring in a total of 74.5 mm of train to the region.

The month finished with 124.2 mm of rain.