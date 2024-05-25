Fatal plane crash near Squamish, B.C. under investigation

See more sharing options

A fatal plane crash is being investigated in the north end of Howe Sound, near Squamish, B.C.

It’s believed that two people were on board the plane when it went down during inclement weather on Friday, according to a Global News source.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it is aware of the crash and is working with Squamish RCMP and the BC Coroner Service.

The exact crash site is somewhere in a remote, heavily-forested area west of Howe Sound, near the old mill of Woodfibre.

Squamish RCMP have not provided much information so far, but did confirm an incident was under investigation in that area late Friday.

The board said as of 11:45 a.m. Saturday, a decision has not been made to deploy Transportation Safety Board of Canada officials.

It is unknown at this time what caused the crash.

Global News has reached out to Squamish RCMP for more information.