December 28, 2017 5:45 pm
Updated: December 28, 2017 7:04 pm

Decades-long temperature records broken across Ontario as frigid temperatures remain

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Auto shop mechanics say they've received a surge in customers with vehicles that won't start because of the freezing temperatures. Meanwhile, CAA has their entire fleet out, helping stranded drivers.

You’re not imagining things — it really is cold. In fact, numerous temperature records across Ontario were broken on Thursday as frigid air continues to hover across the province.

“This will end up being the coldest December since 2000 for southern and eastern Ontario, and southern Quebec,” Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell said Thursday.

“With temperatures expected to remain very cold through early next week, we could be in the middle of the coldest week [since 1979].”

READ MORE: A look at how grossly cold it’s been across Canada

Farnell said Toronto’s -22 C temperature Thursday morning broke a 57-year-old record and Kingston’s low of -26 C broke a 114-year-old record. He also said records were broken in Peterborough, Barrie, North Bay, Kitchener, Windsor and Niagara Falls.

Farnell said Lake Simcoe has frozen over and other lakes have seen a big increase in ice coverage since Wednesday.

WATCH: How to keep your dogs warm this winter

In Toronto, animal control staff said a missing dog was found dead after being exposed to the elements.

The Toronto Transit Commission reported the chilly temperatures created technical problems for 45 of the TTC’s older-model streetcars, forcing the vehicles out of service.

A GO Transit spokesperson told Global News the deep freeze has caused minor delays on various trains due to door closure issues, and in one instance the temperature caused a section of rail track to break.

WATCH: Extreme cold causes Toronto transit challenges. Ashley Molnar reports.

Environment Canada forecasted an overnight low of -18 C on Thursday night, adding it will feel like -25 C with the wind chill. On Friday, the forecast calls for a daytime high of -10 C

So when can we expect a break from the bitter cold? Farnell said there should be some relief coming after the first week of January.

— With files from Kamil Karamali

