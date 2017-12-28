Decades-long temperature records broken across Ontario as frigid temperatures remain

You’re not imagining things — it really is cold. In fact, numerous temperature records across Ontario were broken on Thursday as frigid air continues to hover across the province.

“This will end up being the coldest December since 2000 for southern and eastern Ontario, and southern Quebec,” Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell said Thursday.

“With temperatures expected to remain very cold through early next week, we could be in the middle of the coldest week [since 1979].”

Farnell said Toronto’s -22 C temperature Thursday morning broke a 57-year-old record and Kingston’s low of -26 C broke a 114-year-old record. He also said records were broken in Peterborough, Barrie, North Bay, Kitchener, Windsor and Niagara Falls.

Farnell said Lake Simcoe has frozen over and other lakes have seen a big increase in ice coverage since Wednesday.

In Toronto, animal control staff said a missing dog was found dead after being exposed to the elements.

The Toronto Transit Commission reported the chilly temperatures created technical problems for 45 of the TTC’s older-model streetcars, forcing the vehicles out of service.

A GO Transit spokesperson told Global News the deep freeze has caused minor delays on various trains due to door closure issues, and in one instance the temperature caused a section of rail track to break.

Environment Canada forecasted an overnight low of -18 C on Thursday night, adding it will feel like -25 C with the wind chill. On Friday, the forecast calls for a daytime high of -10 C

So when can we expect a break from the bitter cold? Farnell said there should be some relief coming after the first week of January.

— With files from Kamil Karamali

Extreme cold warnings now include 6 provinces and extend over 4000km from Quebec to BC. pic.twitter.com/79LN8578K6 — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) December 28, 2017

Big increase in ice coverage from yesterday to today including Lake Simcoe completely freezing over. pic.twitter.com/TSBdJ9hIV0 — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) December 28, 2017

The cold shots just keep coming. This is next Saturday (Jan 6th) morning per ECMWF model. pic.twitter.com/dLgSP3wpoz — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) December 28, 2017

Up to 5cm of lake effect snow expected in Toronto on Friday. pic.twitter.com/sbDI5nR130 — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) December 28, 2017