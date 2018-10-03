September was warm and dry in Waterloo region

If September 2018 felt unusually warm in Waterloo region, that is probably because it was.

It was the fifth warmest September the region has experienced in the more than 100 years that records have been kept, according to University of Waterloo Weather Station Coordinator Frank Seglenieks.

The average temperature of 23.1 C was well above the long-term average (20.4 C) for the month of September.

There were two heat spells last month, with the first seeing five days above 30 C. This was the longest warm spell of that stretch since 1952.

The hot weather we experienced in September continues a 20-year trend in which there has been only a single year where September was on average cooler than the average from 1981-2010.

September was also a very dry month, with total precipitation of 62.8 mm. After a very wet spring had 2018 on target for a massive rainfall total but September 2018 helped bring the total precipitation for the year (690.9 mm) back toward the yearly average (683.5 mm).