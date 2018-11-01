Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Nichols, Bighill, get top performer honours for October

Two members of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers have been named Shaw CFL Top Performers for the month of October.

Quarterback Matt Nichols and linebacker Adam Bighill take the honours, adding to a long list of accolades both have received this season.

Nichols was named one of the league’s weekly top performers only days ago, and Bighill was recently selected for a team award with the Bombers.

Nichols was recognized for his strongest performance of the season against the Calgary Stampeders, putting him in sixth place all-time for passing yards in Bombers history.

Over three Bombers victories in October, Nichols threw for 778 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions.

Bighill, for his part, leads the team with 104 defensive tackles this season and leads the league in forced fumbles at four.

The Bombers have won five consecutive games – and clinched a playoff spot – with the final game of the regular season taking place Saturday in Edmonton.

