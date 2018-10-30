Sports
Bombers QB named as a CFL top performer

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols (15) attempts to get out of the grasp of Calgary Stampeders' Ese Mrabure (92) during the first half of CFL action in Winnipeg, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Matt Nichols has been named one of the CFL’s top performers this week.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback led the team to a 29-21 win over the Calgary Stampeders Friday night, scoring two touchdowns in the Bombers’ playoff-clinching victory.

READ MORE: ‘He’s our leader’: Blue Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea names Matt Nichols his starter

Nichols has 3,146 passing yards this season in only 14 games. That puts him at fifth overall among CFL quarterbacks.

Diontae Spencer of Ottawa and Montreal’s John Bowman rounded out the league’s top performer honours.

WATCH: Blue Bombers Matt Nichols Post Game Interview

 

