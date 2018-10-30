Bombers QB named as a CFL top performer

Matt Nichols has been named one of the CFL’s top performers this week.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback led the team to a 29-21 win over the Calgary Stampeders Friday night, scoring two touchdowns in the Bombers’ playoff-clinching victory.

Nichols has 3,146 passing yards this season in only 14 games. That puts him at fifth overall among CFL quarterbacks.

Diontae Spencer of Ottawa and Montreal’s John Bowman rounded out the league’s top performer honours.

