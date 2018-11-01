Police seize vehicle, identify person of interest in connection with fatal Bradford collision

Police say a vehicle has been seized and a person of interest has been identified in connection with an ongoing investigation into a collision that left one woman dead in Bradford, Ont.

According to South Simcoe police, officers received a report on Saturday just before 7:30 p.m. that a pedestrian had been struck at the intersection of Holland Street West and West Park Avenue.

Police say the female victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have now identified the deceased as 40-year-old Cheryl Carre from Bradford.

Police say the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the collision remained at the scene.

According to police, after reviewing hours of surveillance footage, officers determined a second vehicle was involved in the incident.

Police say on Wednesday a vehicle was seized and a person of interest was identified in connection with the investigation.

Officers say the vehicle is being held at the Centre for Forensic Sciences in Toronto pending a forensic examination.

According to police, no charges had been laid as of Thursday afternoon.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).