Pedestrian struck and killed in Bradford collision

A 40-year-old woman is dead after being struck and killed in Bradford, Ont., on Saturday night.

South Simcoe police received a call at 7:23 p.m. with reports of a collision at the intersection of Holland Street West and West Park Avenue, just east of 10 Sideroad in Bradford.

READ MORE: Collision in Bradford West Gwillimbury sends one to hospital with serious injuries

Investigators said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said the driver and vehicle remained at the site of the collision, and police are canvassing the area for video surveillance of the incident.

READ MORE: Police search for hit-and-run suspect after teen hit by vehicle in Gravenhurst

Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.