Police seek to identify driver of second vehicle allegedly involved in pedestrian death in Bradford

Police are seeking to identify the driver of a second vehicle allegedly involved in a collision in Bradford which left one woman dead.

According to South Simcoe police, on Saturday just before 7:30 p.m., officers received a report that a pedestrian had been struck at the intersection of Holland Street West and West Park Avenue.

Police say a 40-year-old woman from Bradford was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the collision remained at the scene.

According to police, after reviewing hours of surveillance footage, officers are now seeking to identify the driver of a second vehicle.

Officers are appealing to the driver to come forward and speak with police.

“We are, every day, every hour, gathering more evidence to help us understand what took place here. Tell us in your own words what took place Saturday night,” Sgt. Dave Phillips said in a statement. “We want to identify the cause of this collision and help bring closure to a family here in town.”

Police say the security footage also indicated there were a number of people near the scene at the time of the incident who have not yet spoken to officers.

“We believe there are citizens that may have a crucial piece of evidence that can help us complete the picture of what happened here,” Phillips said. “We need to know if you heard something or saw something. It may have seemed insignificant to you at the time but we want to hear from you.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

CAN YOU HELP? Second vehicle sought and new appeal for witnesses in the death of a #Bradford woman on Saturday night. Officers have been reviewing hours of security camera footage from local businesses. Here's Sgt. Dave Phillips. #fatal #traffic pic.twitter.com/XIZFQ955TC — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) October 31, 2018