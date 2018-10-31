Threatening calls to Bishop Ryan High School were a hoax: Police

It was a hoax.
Hamilton police have confirmed the threatening phone calls that were made to Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary School this week were a hoax and did not originate from within Canada.
The East Mountain Catholic school was forced to evacuate on Monday and Tuesday after calls threatening staff and students were made by someone. Police believe the same person made both threats.
Officers searched the school both days and did not find anything to validate either threat.
READ MORE: ‘No validity’ to bomb threat at Bishop Ryan high school: Hamilton police
Investigators say they are confident the calls originated from the same source and were placed from outside the country to cause panic.
Police say there is no ongoing threat to the school community in relation to these calls.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.