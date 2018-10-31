Threatening calls to Bishop Ryan High School were a hoax: Police

It was a hoax.

Hamilton police have confirmed the threatening phone calls that were made to Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary School this week were a hoax and did not originate from within Canada.

Investigation determines Bishop Ryan calls were a hoax. The calls originated from the same source & were placed from outside the country to cause panic. There is no ongoing threat to the school https://t.co/jv0vpQKbkB more: https://t.co/XY9zgwkE07 pic.twitter.com/Arykjasenh — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) October 31, 2018

The East Mountain Catholic school was forced to evacuate on Monday and Tuesday after calls threatening staff and students were made by someone. Police believe the same person made both threats.

Officers searched the school both days and did not find anything to validate either threat.

Investigators say they are confident the calls originated from the same source and were placed from outside the country to cause panic.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the school community in relation to these calls.