Manitoba Moose knock off conference leading Admirals to close road trip

Sami Niku had a goal and an assist to lead the Manitoba Moose to a win on Tuesday.

The Moose closed out a three-game road trip with a 2-1 overtime victory against the Western Conference leading Milwaukee Admirals.

After a scoreless first period Niku opened the scoring in the second frame with a great individual effort.

Nicholas Baptiste evened the score for the Admirals just four minutes later with a powerplay goal. There was no scoring in the third period as the Moose went to overtime for a second straight game.

Just 2:06 into the extra period Michael Spacek made a beautiful pass to setup Mason Appleton. Appleton scored his team leading fifth goal of the season to give the Moose a second straight victory.

With Eric Comrie overseas with the Winnipeg Jets, Mikhail Berdin made 29 saves in a second straight start in net for Manitoba.

Spacek recorded two assists as the Moose outshot the Admirals 40-30.

Tom McCollum made 38 stops for Milwaukee in the loss.

The Moose will now return to Winnipeg for the start of a four-game homestand on Friday against the Chicago Wolves.