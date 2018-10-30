Winnipeg Sports

More
Sports
October 30, 2018 11:27 pm

Manitoba Moose knock off conference leading Admirals to close road trip

By Sports Anchor/Reporter  Global News
A A

Sami Niku had a goal and an assist to lead the Manitoba Moose to a win on Tuesday.

The Moose closed out a three-game road trip with a 2-1 overtime victory against the Western Conference leading Milwaukee Admirals.

After a scoreless first period Niku opened the scoring in the second frame with a great individual effort.

Nicholas Baptiste evened the score for the Admirals just four minutes later with a powerplay goal. There was no scoring in the third period as the Moose went to overtime for a second straight game.

Just 2:06 into the extra period Michael Spacek made a beautiful pass to setup Mason Appleton. Appleton scored his team leading fifth goal of the season to give the Moose a second straight victory.

Story continues below

RELATED: Winnipeg Jets recall defenceman Tucker Poolman from Manitoba Moose

With Eric Comrie overseas with the Winnipeg Jets, Mikhail Berdin made 29 saves in a second straight start in net for Manitoba.

Spacek recorded two assists as the Moose outshot the Admirals 40-30.

Tom McCollum made 38 stops for Milwaukee in the loss.

RELATED: Appleton scores hat trick to lift Manitoba Moose over San Antonio

The Moose will now return to Winnipeg for the start of a four-game homestand on Friday against the Chicago Wolves.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
AHL
Manitoba Moose
Milwaukee Admirals
Winnipeg Sports

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News