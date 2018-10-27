Winnipeg Jets recall defenceman Tucker Poolman from Manitoba Moose

The Winnipeg Jets have recalled defenceman Tucker Poolman from the Manitoba Moose.

Poolman has three assists and two penalty minutes in six games with the Moose this season.

READ MORE: Byfuglien’s late goal gives Winnipeg Jets 2-1 win over Detroit Red Wings

Poolman was drafted by the Jets in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft in the fifth round.

The Jets take on the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday night, before heading to Helsinki, Finland for games against the Florida Panthers on Nov. 1-2.