October 27, 2018 4:22 pm

Winnipeg Jets recall defenceman Tucker Poolman from Manitoba Moose

Austin Siragusa By Reporter  Global News

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Tucker Poolman (3) skates up ice while playing against the Minnesota Wild during third period NHL preseason hockey action in Winnipeg, Monday, September 18, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Trevor Hagan

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Trevor Hagan
The Winnipeg Jets have recalled defenceman Tucker Poolman from the Manitoba Moose.

Poolman has three assists and two penalty minutes in six games with the Moose this season.

Poolman was drafted by the Jets in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft in the fifth round.

The Jets take on the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday night, before heading to Helsinki, Finland for games against the Florida Panthers on Nov. 1-2.

