Raymond completes Red Wings’ rally with SO winner

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EDMONTON – Lucas Raymond scored the shootout winner and had a pair of assists in regulation time as the Detroit Red Wings posted a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.

Viktor Arvidsson, Emmitt Finnie and Dylan Larkin scored in regulation for the Red Wings (5-4-3) who went 2-1-1 on their Northwestern road trip.

Michal Postava made 25 stops and added three more in the shootout session to earn the win in Detroit’s net.

Vasily Podkolzin, Isaac Howard and Colton Dach replied for the Oilers (8-2-2), who have lost two straight as well as forward Zach Hyman to what looked to be a concussion.

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Netminder Tristan Jarry made 26 saves for Edmonton.

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TAKEAWAYS

Red Wings: Postava made his first NHL start. The 24-year-old undrafted netminder from Czechia was actually appearing in his second career game, replacing John Gibson in the third period of a 5-2 win against Vancouver last Thursday.

Oilers: Connor McDavid extended his season-starting points streak to 12 games, now with a staggering 34 points in that span. He set a new Oilers record for most points before Nov. 1, and also matched the longest season-opening assist streak in NHL history, equalling Sebastian Aho, Ken Linseman and Wayne Gretzky.

KEY MOMENT

Detroit tied the game for a third time with just 1:17 remaining in the third and their goalie pulled as a bouncing puck came to Larkin in front and he shovelled in just his second of the season to send the game to extra time.

KEY STAT

The Oilers came into the game with a fair amount of recent success against Detroit, going 6-1-2 in their last nine overall and 4-0-2 in their last six home meetings.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

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Oilers: Host the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2026.