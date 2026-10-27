Gridin shows off superb shot, Griddy celebration

Send this page to someone via email

CALGARY – First two-goal game. First three-point game. First on-ice Griddy.

It was a night of NHL firsts for Matvei Gridin on Monday as the 20-year-old right-winger led the red-hot Calgary Flames to their fourth consecutive win with a 5-2 decision against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“So obviously my nickname is Griddy and I was thinking about that for a long time, and I thought it was a good moment to do that,” said Gridin who did the Griddy after his power-play goal 25 seconds into the second period, which gave Calgary a 3-0 lead.

“Up by three, having fun, and it’s like I don’t know, just do it,” said Gridin with a smile.

Had he been practising the namesake dance move?

“No, just pure instincts,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Flames coach Ryan Huska wasn’t about to throw cold water on the viral moment for the excited forward.

“He’s a young guy. Scored a nice goal. That’s the way I look at it.”

Selected 28th in the 2024 NHL draft, Gridin was set up for the chance on a long pass from fellow 2024 first-rounder, Zayne Parekh, who was drafted ninth.

“I didn’t see it coming,” Parekh admitted about the celebration. “I backed up and let him do it, but I mean he’s having fun. There’s no ill thought in his head. He’s just a kid having fun, and you know we’re having fun as a team, and this hockey is a lot of fun right now.”

After posting 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 37 games a year ago as a rookie, big things were expected in his sophomore season, but the Russian got off to a slow start with just one assist through his first six games.

Story continues below advertisement

But he’s found his game since with seven points in his last five games including four goals in his last four, moving him into the team lead.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Beginning of the year, he wasn’t really moving his feet,” said Huska. “So the plays he was trying to make, he was standing still, and there were a lot of turnovers coming off his stick. But now, his feet are moving, and he’s a very dangerous guy when he’s playing that way.”

Sergei Bobrovsky found that out the hard way.

Gridin’s first goal that opened the scoring at 10:05 of the first period came on a wicked shot from a sharp angle that beat the Maple Leafs goaltender over his shoulder and just inside the post.

His second goal was similar, taking a pass from Parekh and ripping another shot top corner, this time over Bobrovsky’s opposite shoulder.

“I just told him before the draw, like if you see it, just be ready. And all I saw was his stick was touching the ceiling, and he wanted that thing, so I got it to him. And I mean, what a shot! Yeah, special.”

Gridin says his shot has always been one of his best skills.

“It was always the weapon. Working on it since childhood. Always got a good shot. Just gotta shoot more, I guess.”

Story continues below advertisement

Parekh predicts more goals to come and, who knows, maybe more Griddy’s.

“He’s never shied away from the puck,” said the defenceman. “He wants that thing more than anyone. It’s fun to watch. He’s gonna score a lot of goals in this league.”

Gridin’s breakout has come in lockstep with the club’s improved play after Calgary got off to a franchise-worst 0-5-0 start. With five wins in their last six, a win on Wednesday against the Oilers in Edmonton would get the Flames back to .500.

“We look like a faster team right now because I think we’re doing things the right way,” said Huska. “We’re playing a simpler brand of hockey, and it’s resulting in more opportunities. And the guys are now having success, so you can see the confidence starting to grow.”

Huska said it’s also a good lesson.

“Sometimes you have to take a deep breath at times, too. Like it’s a long season, and we really put ourselves behind the eight ball with the way it started, but there was a lot of those games where we felt like we were doing things the right way. … So it’s just a matter of staying with it.”

Mikael Backlund also scored for the Flames in his return to the lineup after missing two games due to an upper body injury.

Story continues below advertisement

“The group has grown a lot since early in the year, and it’s nice to put a few wins together here at home,” said the Flames captain. “It’s been fun watching the team, but I’d rather be with them on the ice.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2026.