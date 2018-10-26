Byfuglien’s late goal gives Winnipeg Jets 2-1 win over Detroit Red Wings

Defenceman Dustin Byfuglien got his 500th career point when he snapped a tie with 6:45 left, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Friday night.

Winnipeg won for the fourth time in five games. Kyle Connor scored in the second period, and Laurent Brossoit stopped 27 shots.

Andreas Athanasiou scored for Detroit and Jimmy Howard made 38 saves. Red Wings defenceman Mike Green made his season debut after recovering from a virus that attacked his liver.

Byfuglien skated in from the point and beat Howard from the bottom of the right circle. Howard got some of the shot with his glove but the puck dropped into the net.

Connor tied it at 1 with a power-play goal with 3:46 remaining in the middle period. He backhanded a loose puck into an empty net from in front.

It was the fifth goal for Connor, who is a native of the Detroit suburb of Shelby Township.

