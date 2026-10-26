Gridin scores twice as Flames win fourth straight

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CALGARY – Matvei Gridin scored twice as the surging Calgary Flames made it four straight wins and a perfect homestand with a 5-2 NHL victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

Mikael Backlund also scored for Calgary (5-6-0), while Joel Farabee and Martin Pospisil added empty-netters. Farabee, who also had an assist, and Matt Coronato, who had a pair of helpers, extended their point streaks to five games.

Easton Cowan and William Nylander replied for Toronto (7-5-2), whose four-game win streak was halted.

Making his fourth straight start for the Flames, Devin Cooley made 26 stops to improve to 4-2-0.

Sergei Bobrovsky had 30 saves for Toronto. He falls to 3-4-2.

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Calgary grabbed control of the game halfway through the first period on goals less than two minutes apart by Gridin and Backlund.

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Gridin’s opening goal at 10:05 came from a sharp angle off the left wing when he picked the top corner on Bobrovsky’s short side.

Gridin’s second of the night and the eventual game-winner, was scored on the power play 25 seconds into the second period. It was another top corner snipe, this one over Bobrovsky’s other shoulder. The 20-year-old’s four goals, which have come in the last four games, leads the club.

TAKEAWAYS

Maple Leafs: RW Kirill Marchenko (lower body) left the game early in the second period after he went into the boards awkwardly after a hit from Yegor Sharangovich. Auston Matthews had an assist on Nylander’s goal for his 800th NHL point. He becomes the fastest player in Leafs history to reach that milestone.

Flames: Backlund (upper body) returned after missing two games. Four straight starts for Cooley is a career-high. He’s stopped (126 of 132) for a .955 save percentage over that stretch.

KEY MOMENT

Leading 2-0 after 20 minutes, the Flames picked up where they left off in the second when Gridin scored just 25 seconds into the period, giving the home side a three-goal cushion. The Leafs entered the game with the league’s No. 1 penalty kill.

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KEY STAT

Calgary beat Toronto for the first time since Feb. 10, 2022. The Leafs had won the last eight meetings. It was Toronto’s longest active winning streak against any opponent.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Visit the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday.

Flames: Visit the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2026.