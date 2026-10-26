WWE legend Ric Flair shares health update after recent hospitalization

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WWE legend Ric Flair shared a health update after falling outside of a Florida restaurant on Friday.

In a post on X, Flair, 77, shared a photo of himself wearing an eyepatch and thanked fans for their “messages and prayers” after he was injured in the fall.

“Thank you all for the messages and prayers! I will get back to you each individually as I get stronger,” Flair wrote.

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“Thank you to all the Tampa General Hospital staff and doctors that put up with me until 4:30 a.m. I appreciate you all and thank you for everything you did for me! I am focused on my healing and recovery right now,” Flair added.

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He reassured his fans that he will “be okay.”

Thank You All For The Messages And Prayers! I Will Get Back To You Each Individually As I Get Stronger. Thank You To All The Tampa General Hospital Staff And Doctors That Put Up With Me Until 4:30am. I Appreciate You All And Thank You For Everything You Did For Me! I Am Focused… pic.twitter.com/QCIHyEnPDa — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) October 24, 2026

TMZ Sports previously reported that Flair fell outside of a Florida restaurant on Friday and injured his face.

Flair’s daughter Charlotte took to X on Friday to share an update, writing, “Not my dad telling the doctor he fell bc [because] of warrior dropping him on his head… (ps: he’s going to be ok).”

Not my dad telling the doctor he fell bc of warrior dropping him on his head… (ps: he’s going to be ok) — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) October 24, 2026

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Hours before his fall, Flair had announced that he had to cancel his scheduled appearance in Seattle because he was “dealing with a blood clot in my leg.”

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“My doctors have limited my travel to 3-4 hours. Seattle falls outside that range, and as disappointed as I am, I have to put my health and recovery first,” Flair wrote in an Instagram post.

“Blood clots are extremely serious and can be life-threatening. We have seen this recently with Jalen Hurts and the complications involving blood clots in his lungs. It is a reminder that this is not something to take lightly, and I must follow medical advice,” he added.

Flair told his followers that he was scheduled to have “a procedure to strip the affected vein, which my doctors expect will allow me to be cleared for more travel afterward.”

“Please know this decision was not made lightly. I am truly sorry for the inconvenience and disappointment, and I am incredibly grateful for your patience, understanding and continued support,” he added.

“I look forward to getting healthy and seeing you all down the road. Thank you for the love and support,” his post concluded.

Flair’s post made reference to NFL player Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles, who is expected to miss the remainder of the season with blood clots in his lungs that started in his left calf, according to The Associated Press.

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Hurts is expected to make a full recovery.

The Eagles and Hurts’ agent announced on Oct. 19 that the quarterback has deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli, meaning a blood clot has travelled to the lungs. His treatment involves blood thinners, and he won’t be allowed to participate in any football activities until he is off them.

“Jalen’s prognosis is very good and we expect a full recovery,” Hurts’ agent Nicole Lynn said.

“We anticipate that he will have the opportunity to resume contact football activities when off the blood thinners. In the meantime, he will remain active around the team and continue to condition. More importantly, we anticipate that he will have no long-term effects,” Lynn added.

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Flair had a health scare in 2017, and was hospitalized in August of that year for kidney and congestive heart failure. He was placed into a medically induced coma for 11 days.

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In May 2019, Flair recovered after undergoing surgery.

“He is out of surgery and in the recovery room. Doctors said the procedure was a success! Thank you to everyone for all your prayers and support during this difficult time,” Flair’s partner Wendy Barlow said at the time.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer was rushed to the hospital following a non-specific “medical emergency,” which delayed his surgery.

Barlow had confirmed that “due to ongoing health complications, Ric was taken to the hospital and is expected to undergo a procedure tomorrow morning, after which he expects to fully recover.”

Flair took to Instagram to share that he returned home after the procedure, writing, “Thank you to all the incredible staff and doctors at Gwinnett Medical Center once again! I am so thankful for all my family, friends, and fans for all the love. At this time in my life, I never take it for granted.”

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—With files from The Associated Press