Appleton scores hat trick to lift Manitoba Moose over San Antonio

Mason Appleton scored three goals and two assists Sunday to lift the Manitoba Moose over the San Antonio Rampage 6-3.

READ MORE: ‘He needs to play’: Winnipeg Jets send first rounder to Manitoba Moose

C.J. Suess, Emile Poirier and Seth Griffith chipped in with the other goals for Manitoba (3-3-0).

Mitch Reinke, Sam Lofquist and Nikita Soshnikov had the three goals for San Antonio (1-5-0).

Moose goaltender Eric Comrie stopped 33 shots. Rampage netminder Ville Husso made 26 saves.

The Moose are back in action on Saturday when they take on the Milwaukee Admirals in Wisconsin.