October 30, 2018 10:49 am

Peterborough man driving while disqualified involved in rollover: OPP

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Peterborough County OPP say a driver involved in a rollover on Monday was driving while suspended and disqualified.

OPP say a Peterborough man already suspended from driving was involved in a crash south of the city on Monday night.

Around 8 p.m., Peterborough County OPP responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Old Norwood Road in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Police say three people were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

As a result of the investigation, OPP arrested and charged the driver of the car.

Bradley Vinneau, 26, of Peterborough, was charged with careless driving, driving while disqualified,  driving while under suspension and using a licence plate not authorized for the vehicle.

The driver’s vehicle was impounded for 45 days.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 29.

