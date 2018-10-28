Crime
October 28, 2018 10:03 am

Nova Scotia man arrested after allegedly interfering with police search: RCMP

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Nova Scotia RCMP have charged two people following the drug-related search of a vehicle in Yarmouth, N.S.

RCMP
A A

A Nova Scotia man is facing multiple charges after allegedly interfering with police as they conducted a drug-related search of a vehicle on his property.

The incident took place on Oct. 26 after Nova Scotia RCMP say they located a vehicle that was on its way to Yarmouth, N.S., with drugs inside.

Police say they followed the vehicle to a home on Main Street and eventually arrested the driver.

Story continues below

READ MORE: N.S. RCMP ticket man for having cannabis in vehicle

When police searched the vehicle, they were able to find a significant amount of cocaine, which was seized.

The Mounties say some of the cocaine was packaged in small amounts for individual sale.

While the search was being conducted, a man and a second woman emerged from the home where the vehicle was parked, according to the RCMP.

Police say the man, a 39-year-old from Yarmouth, was yelling at police and being confrontational.

The man’s behaviour allegedly escalated. According to police, he grabbed a rake, held it above his head and threatened to flatten the tires of a tow truck that had come to remove the vehicle from his property.

The Mounties eventually arrested and transported the man to jail.

WATCH: Dramatic video shows woman steal police car during traffic stop

The driver of the car, a 44-year-old woman from Barrington, N.S., is now facing a charge of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

The man is facing charges of assaulting a peace officer and obstruction.

Police say both people were released from custody later that day and have been scheduled to appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court on Dec. 3.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cocaine
Crime
man arrested in Yarmouth
man threatens police
man threatens police Yarmouth
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia Crime
Nova Scotia RCMP
RCMP
Yarmouth
Yarmouth cocaine
Yarmouth cocaine seized
Yarmouth drugs seized

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News