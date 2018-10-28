Nova Scotia man arrested after allegedly interfering with police search: RCMP

A Nova Scotia man is facing multiple charges after allegedly interfering with police as they conducted a drug-related search of a vehicle on his property.

The incident took place on Oct. 26 after Nova Scotia RCMP say they located a vehicle that was on its way to Yarmouth, N.S., with drugs inside.

Police say they followed the vehicle to a home on Main Street and eventually arrested the driver.

When police searched the vehicle, they were able to find a significant amount of cocaine, which was seized.

The Mounties say some of the cocaine was packaged in small amounts for individual sale.

While the search was being conducted, a man and a second woman emerged from the home where the vehicle was parked, according to the RCMP.

Police say the man, a 39-year-old from Yarmouth, was yelling at police and being confrontational.

The man’s behaviour allegedly escalated. According to police, he grabbed a rake, held it above his head and threatened to flatten the tires of a tow truck that had come to remove the vehicle from his property.

The Mounties eventually arrested and transported the man to jail.

The driver of the car, a 44-year-old woman from Barrington, N.S., is now facing a charge of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

The man is facing charges of assaulting a peace officer and obstruction.

Police say both people were released from custody later that day and have been scheduled to appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court on Dec. 3.