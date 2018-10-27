Cannabis
October 27, 2018 4:22 pm
Updated: October 27, 2018 4:25 pm

N.S. RCMP ticket man for having cannabis in vehicle

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Cannabis harvested at the CannTrust Niagara Greenhouse Facility in Fenwick, Ont., is photographed on Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
A A

A 64-year-old man has been handed a ticket for having cannabis in his vehicle in Cape Breton.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they conducted a check stop along the Cabot Trail in Nyanza, around 11 p.m. Friday.

READ MORE: Police ticket driver in Dartmouth for illegally travelling with open cannabis

Officers determined that the driver had cannabis in his vehicle, and as a result was handed a ticket for illegally transporting cannabis in a vehicle.

Police say the cannabis was readily accessible to the driver, but he wasn’t impaired.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cabot Trail
Cannabis
cannabis legalization
Cape Breton
legalization
Mounties
Nova Scotia RCMP
Nyanza
Police
RCMP
Traffic Stop

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News