N.S. RCMP ticket man for having cannabis in vehicle

A 64-year-old man has been handed a ticket for having cannabis in his vehicle in Cape Breton.
Nova Scotia RCMP say they conducted a check stop along the Cabot Trail in Nyanza, around 11 p.m. Friday.
READ MORE: Police ticket driver in Dartmouth for illegally travelling with open cannabis
Officers determined that the driver had cannabis in his vehicle, and as a result was handed a ticket for illegally transporting cannabis in a vehicle.
Police say the cannabis was readily accessible to the driver, but he wasn’t impaired.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.