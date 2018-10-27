N.S. RCMP ticket man for having cannabis in vehicle

A 64-year-old man has been handed a ticket for having cannabis in his vehicle in Cape Breton.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they conducted a check stop along the Cabot Trail in Nyanza, around 11 p.m. Friday.

Officers determined that the driver had cannabis in his vehicle, and as a result was handed a ticket for illegally transporting cannabis in a vehicle.

Police say the cannabis was readily accessible to the driver, but he wasn’t impaired.