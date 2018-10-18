Police ticket driver in Dartmouth for illegally travelling with open cannabis

A man was ticketed by Halifax District RCMP the day after recreational cannabis became legal in Canada for illegally transporting cannabis in his car.

Cpl. Dal Hutchinson, a spokesman for the organization, said the $295 ticket was issued at 2:30 a.m. on Thursday in Dartmouth, N.S., and the cannabis was purchased from an NSLC store the evening before.

The cannabis was in an opened package on the centre console, he said, and the driver was not found to have been impaired by drugs or alcohol.

If you’re planning on transporting cannabis in a car in #NovaScotia, RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson has a few rules to keep in mind to avoid getting a ticket. I’ll have more on this on #GlobalNewsAt6. pic.twitter.com/3gDEjsaFOR — Steve Silva (@SteveCSilva) October 18, 2018

Hutchinson said, under the Cannabis Control Act, cannabis must be sealed and kept out of reach of everyone in a vehicle. Cannabis contained in a glove compartment would be considered within reach of the driver, he added.

The driver was also given another ticket for no registration and no insurance for the car.