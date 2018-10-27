Ottawa Redblacks sweep Tiger-Cats to clinch first place in CFL’s East Division
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will have to settle for second.
Ottawa led from start to finish in a dominating 30-13 win against the Ticats on a cold, rainy and windy Saturday at Tim Hortons Field.
With the victory, the Redblacks clinched the East Division title and will earn a first round playoff bye. Ottawa will host the East Final on Nov. 18.
Hamilton (8-9), which lost all three meetings against the Redblacks this season, got four field goals from kicker Lirim Hajrullahu of 14, 35, 41 and 43 yards.
Hamilton pivot Jeremiah Masoli completed just 25 of his 48 pass attempts for 243 yards and was intercepted twice, while running back Alex Green mustered 76 rushing yards on nine carries. Mike Jones was Hamilton’s leading receiver with six catches for 56 yards.
Ottawa quarterback Trevor Harris threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns and receiver Greg Ellingson caught two touchdowns — including a 55-yarder from backup QB Dominique Davis on a second and one — as the Redblacks improved to 10-7.
Diontae Spencer also scored two majors for the Redblacks, including a 79-yard TD late in the third quarter.
With 10 defensive tackles, linebacker Larry Dean become just the fourth Tiger-Cats player to have 100 or more in a season, joining Calvin Tiggle, Zeke Moreno, and Jamall Johnson (twice).
Ottawa’s Brad Sinopoli broke Ben Cahoon’s record of 112 receptions by a Canadian player in a single season, making seven catches for 56 yards, and now has 116 this year.
The Cats will play their last game of the regular season on Nov. 3 when they host Johnny Manziel and the Montreal Alouettes. Hamilton will also host the East Semi-Final playoff game on Nov. 11.
