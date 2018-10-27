Pedestrian struck by vehicle in southwest Edmonton

A pedestrian was taken to hospital with significant injuries Saturday morning after she was struck by a vehicle in southwest Edmonton.

The incident happened in the area of Terwillegar Drive and Rabbit Hill Road shortly after 9 a.m.

Staff Sgt. Darryl Fox with the Edmonton Police Service said an elderly woman was walking in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle. She suffered significant but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, Fox said early Saturday afternoon.

Fox said alcohol and speed were not factors in the collision, and the driver was co-operative with police.

Several police vehicles and officers remained in the area at around noon Saturday, and a portion of Terwillegar Drive was blocked off with police tape.

The investigation has since been turned over to the EPS Major Collisions Unit.