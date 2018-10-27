Traffic
October 27, 2018 3:06 pm
Updated: October 27, 2018 4:06 pm

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in southwest Edmonton

By Online Supervisor  Global News

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Terwillegar Drive and Rabbit Hill Road Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.

Global News
A A

A pedestrian was taken to hospital with significant injuries Saturday morning after she was struck by a vehicle in southwest Edmonton.

The incident happened in the area of Terwillegar Drive and Rabbit Hill Road shortly after 9 a.m.

Staff Sgt. Darryl Fox with the Edmonton Police Service said an elderly woman was walking in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle. She suffered significant but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, Fox said early Saturday afternoon.

Fox said alcohol and speed were not factors in the collision, and the driver was co-operative with police.

Several police vehicles and officers remained in the area at around noon Saturday, and a portion of Terwillegar Drive was blocked off with police tape.

The investigation has since been turned over to the EPS Major Collisions Unit.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Edmonton collision
Edmonton pedestrian collision
Edmonton police
Edmonton Traffic
Pedestrian Collision
Pedestrian struck by vehicle
Rabbit Hill Road
Riverbend Square police
Southwest Edmonton
Terwillegar Drive
Terwillegar police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News