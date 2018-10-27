1 person in serious condition after Brampton stabbing

Peel Regional Police say a male victim is in serious but non-life-threatening condition following a stabbing in Brampton on Friday night.

Police said they received a call around 10:45 p.m. with reports of a fight in the area of Archdekin Drive and Seaborn Road.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they located a person suffering from stab wounds.

He was transported to hospital in critical condition, but his condition has since improved.

Police did not provide the victim’s age.

Police said they have one person in custody, but the suspect’s name has not yet been released.