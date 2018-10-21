Arrest made in Brampton, Mississauga bus shelter sexual assaults: Peel police

Peel Regional police say they have arrested a man in connection with four sexual assault investigations in the cities of Brampton and Mississauga.

In a press release sent on Sunday, police said they have arrested 32-year-old Trevor Kamhunga and charged him with four counts of sexual assault.

READ MORE: Police issue public safety alert after sexual assaults in Brampton, Mississauga

Officers said Kamhunga is alleged to have committed the crimes at bus shelters and stops around Brampton and Mississauga.

Police said Kamhunga approached a 24-year-old woman in a bus shelter at Sandalwood Parkway and Conestoga Drive and exposed himself as well as sexually assaulted the victim in late September.

In October, at a bus shelter at Burnhamthorpe Road and Creditview Road in Mississauga, Kamhunga approached two women on separate occasions, police said, when he allegedly exposed himself and sexually assaulted the victims — in one case refusing to let the victim leave.

On Oct., 20 at a stop in the area of Financial Drive and Creditview Road, police said Kamhunga exposed himself and sexually assaulted a 17-year-old. Later the same day, investigators arrested him.

READ MORE: London police investigate second bus shelter sex assault case in a month

Along with sexual assault, Kamhunga is charged with one count of uttering threats, one count of forcible confinement and one count of obstructing police.

He was scheduled to appear in court Sunday.