Man suffers life-threatening injuries following downtown Toronto stabbing

A man suffered life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in downtown Toronto early Saturday morning.

Police received a call just before 3 a.m. with reports of a man suffering from stab wounds at Yonge and Charles streets.

READ MORE: Toronto police charge father with 2nd-degree murder in death of 3-week-old girl

A man who was stabbed multiple times stumbled into some pedestrians in the area, and they called police.

When authorities arrived on the scene, the man was located and transported to hospital.

READ MORE: Man, 31, arrested in fatal Mississauga shooting

While investigating, police said they traced the stabbing scene back to a cafe on Bay Street, just north of Charles, which is a block away.

Police have not yet released a suspect description.