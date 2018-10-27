Police reminding Lunenburg County motorists to lock vehicles following rash of thefts

Police in Lunenburg County are reminding motorists to keep their vehicles locked following a string of thefts over the past few months.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the thefts are occurring in the late evening and early morning hours.

Police say 12 vehicles have recently been targeted in the Lower Branch Road area and a total of 43 vehicles have been broken into in the county since June.

Numerous valuables and small items were stolen as a result, according to police.

“We want to remind people to not leave valuables in their vehicles and to lock their doors, regardless of how safe they believe their neighbourhood is,” said Lunenburg District RCMP Sgt. Mark MacPherson in a statement.

“Living in rural areas won’t deter thieves from targeting your vehicles and property.”

Police are also reminding property owners to lock their homes, garages and outbuildings and to keep items such as ATVs and power tools kept out of sight, especially overnight.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to contact Nova Scotia RCMP or Crime Stoppers.