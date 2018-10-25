Crime
October 25, 2018

Police seek suspect following afternoon bank robbery in Halifax

Police are looking to nab a man who robbed a bank in Halifax Thursday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police say the robbery happened at the Scotiabank on Coburg Road around 2:30 p.m.

Police say a lone man provided the teller with a note advising that he was in possession of a firearm and demanded cash.

The man left the bank with an undermined amount of money. There were no injuries.

He’s described as a five-foot-nine man with darker skin and a heavy build.

He was wearing a dark blue hoodie, green cargo pant and was carrying a light blue reusable shopping bag.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the robbery is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

