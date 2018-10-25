Police seek suspect following afternoon bank robbery in Halifax
Police are looking to nab a man who robbed a bank in Halifax Thursday afternoon.
Halifax Regional Police say the robbery happened at the Scotiabank on Coburg Road around 2:30 p.m.
Police say a lone man provided the teller with a note advising that he was in possession of a firearm and demanded cash.
The man left the bank with an undermined amount of money. There were no injuries.
He’s described as a five-foot-nine man with darker skin and a heavy build.
He was wearing a dark blue hoodie, green cargo pant and was carrying a light blue reusable shopping bag.
Anyone with information on the suspect or the robbery is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
