Man in Halloween mask allegedly robs Halifax convenience store: police

Halifax Regional Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery that was carried out by a man in a black and white Halloween mask.

Police say that a man with a gun entered a business in the 1000 block of South Park Street at 6:12 p.m., when he told the staff member to give him cash and pointed what appeared to be a black handgun at her.

An unspecified amount of cash was taken. The staff member was not injured.

Halifax police say their suspect was a tall, skinny man wearing a black jacket and a Halloween mask.

Police also say a mask and a plastic gun were located a short distance from the scene of the alleged robbery.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact police at 902-490-5016 or to call Crime Stoppers.