Man in Halloween mask allegedly robs Halifax convenience store: police

Halifax Regional Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery that was carried out by a man in a black and white Halloween mask.
Police say that a man with a gun entered a business in the 1000 block of South Park Street at 6:12 p.m., when he told the staff member to give him cash and pointed what appeared to be a black handgun at her.
READ MORE: Scissors-wielding suspects arrested following robbery along Bedford Highway
An unspecified amount of cash was taken. The staff member was not injured.
Halifax police say their suspect was a tall, skinny man wearing a black jacket and a Halloween mask.
Police also say a mask and a plastic gun were located a short distance from the scene of the alleged robbery.
WATCH: Roofers rappel down building to stop would-be robber in Halifax
Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact police at 902-490-5016 or to call Crime Stoppers.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.