Scissors-wielding suspects arrested following robbery along Bedford Highway

A man and a woman who allegedly used scissors as their weapon of choice during a robbery along the Bedford Highway have been arrested.

Halifax Regional Police say the robbery happened around 11 p.m. Friday, in the 700 block of the highway.

The victim told officers he had his cellphone and cash stolen, and was threatened to be harmed with scissors.

Police say the victim knew the pair.

The suspects were arrested about a half hour later near Fern Avenue. During the arrest, officers seized cash and a cellphone that belonged to the victim.

The 35-year-old man and 33-year-old woman from Bedford remain in custody and will face charges of robbery, assault with a weapon and uttering threats to cause bodily harm.