There are currently no suspects after two sheds beside the Canadian Tire on Quinpool Road were set on fire Friday night.

#Halifax police investigating suspicious shed fires at Canadian Tire on Quinpool https://t.co/fTxDou2zEN pic.twitter.com/7AG4Kwiagl — Steve Silva (@SteveCSilva) October 13, 2018

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the fires at 6203 Quinpool Road around 11:30 p.m.

Police say multiple callers reported seeing flames in the area. Officers were able to confirm the sheds belonged to the mall.

The fires were extinguished, but officers are still working to determine who started them.

Anyone with information the arsons or the suspects is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.