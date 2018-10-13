Canada
October 13, 2018 10:45 am
Updated: October 13, 2018 11:13 am

Halifax police investigating suspicious shed fires at Canadian Tire on Quinpool

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Two sheds were destroyed in the suspicious fires.

Steve Silva / Global News
There are currently no suspects after two sheds beside the Canadian Tire on Quinpool Road were set on fire Friday night.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the fires at 6203 Quinpool Road around 11:30 p.m.

Police say multiple callers reported seeing flames in the area. Officers were able to confirm the sheds belonged to the mall.

The fires were extinguished, but officers are still working to determine who started them.

Anyone with information the arsons or the suspects is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

Arson
Canadian Tire
Crime Stoppers
Fire
Flames
Halifax
Halifax Regional Police
HRP
Police
Quinpool
Quinpool Road
shed fires
Suspicious Fires

