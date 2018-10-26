About 200 tires stolen from shed in Upper Sackville
A A
About 200 tires were stolen from a locked shed in Upper Sackville.
RCMP say the Doublestar brand tires were taken sometime between 6 p.m. on Oct. 24 and 10 a.m. Oct. 25.
They had been locked inside a shed in the 2000-block of Sackville Drive.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Lower Sackville RCMP at 902-244-7208 or Crime Stoppers.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.