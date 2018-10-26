About 200 tires stolen from shed in Upper Sackville

About 200 tires were stolen from a locked shed in Upper Sackville.

RCMP say the Doublestar brand tires were taken sometime between 6 p.m. on Oct. 24 and 10 a.m. Oct. 25.

They had been locked inside a shed in the 2000-block of Sackville Drive.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Lower Sackville RCMP at 902-244-7208 or Crime Stoppers.