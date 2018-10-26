Canada
October 26, 2018
Updated: October 26, 2018 2:33 pm

About 200 tires stolen from shed in Upper Sackville

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

RCMP say 200 tires were stolen from a property on Sackville Drive.

About 200 tires were stolen from a locked shed in Upper Sackville.

RCMP say the Doublestar brand tires were taken sometime between 6 p.m. on Oct. 24 and 10 a.m. Oct. 25.

They had been locked inside a shed in the 2000-block of Sackville Drive.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Lower Sackville RCMP at 902-244-7208 or Crime Stoppers.

Global News