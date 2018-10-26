Case of man struck by Winnipeg police cruiser under investigation
A man who was trying to evade officers was hospitalized with a pelvic fracture Wednesday after colliding with a police cruiser.
The incident, which happened in the William Whyte area, is currently being investigated by the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU).
Because of the serious injury sustained in the course of being arrested, the IIU is required to investigate the circumstances.
READ MORE: ‘Less lethal’ firearm use by Thompson RCMP under investigation
Police have said the injury occurred during a chase, when the man was fleeing on foot from one officer in a vehicle and another on foot.
The man collided with the cruiser when he darted into a roadway, they said.
Anyone with information or video footage that may help the investigation is asked to call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060. As the investigation is ongoing, no further details will be available at the time.
WATCH: Take-down: Winnipeg standoff comes to dramatic conclusion
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.