Bob Layton: Politics is blood sport and every hit counts

Last time, you heard me warning the United Conservative Party to be careful about optics. Premier Rachel Notley found it necessary to go to the media about the Soldiers of Odin making the UCP look anti-immigrant.

With an Alberta election coming, every political hit counts.

The NDP also went to the Alberta ethics commissioner about the UCP trip to India. Having the Conservatives investigated makes for good political press, but the ethics investigation found no conflicts of interest.

Ethics Commissioner Marguerite Trussler ended her investigation with a request. She does not want to see any more complaints filed purely for the purpose of scoring political points.

How’s that for getting your election fingers smacked?

And that’s not all If there is a legitimate complaint, Commissioner Trussler would like to see it first, please, before it gets smeared all over social media.

So, the NDP got wounded but this is a battle and injuries are expected, and they have launched another salvo — this one on whether the UCP has broken any financing rules. As you know, there has already been a UCP casualty.

Both sides may want to keep an ambulance on stand-by.

Politics is, after all, a blood sport.

