Bob Layton: The company you keep

As we head for the Alberta spring election, with past polls favouring the United Conservative Party, the question is how big of a “bozo bump” it would take to knock the Jason Kenney car off the road to the legislature.

The NDP, always on the look-out for a bozo eruption, have now come close with a bozo interruption at a bar, where members of the Soldiers of Odin posed for pictures with Conservatives, who later said they did not know who the Soldiers of Odin were.

The NDP accused the UCP members of running with bigots and anti-immigrants.

I don’t know if Conservative voters even care about seemingly desperate NDP criticisms, but these UCP political beginners may want to look up the history of the Soldiers of Odin and where and especially why they started.

Otherwise, these members run the risk of being treated like children again, with Premier Notley chastising them like she was their mother, as we saw this week.

And, remember the words of your own mother, who may have told you, you will be known by the company you keep.

Let me know what you think.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations.