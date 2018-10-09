Alberta Premier Rachel Notley calls on UCP Leader Jason Kenney to stop ‘dog-whistle’ politics

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says Opposition Leader Jason Kenney must stop the “dog-whistle” politics she says is making hateful extremists believe they have a home in his United Conservative Party.

UCP candidates posed for pictures last week at an event with the Soldiers of Odin, a white nationalist anti-immigrant group.

Candidates running for the party’s nomination in the Edmonton constituency of West Henday say the Odin members crashed the event and the candidates didn’t know who they were when they posed for pictures with them.

All candidates, along with Kenney, have denounced the Soldiers of Odin, saying their viewpoints have no place in the United Conservative Party.

Notley says Kenney’s party has been dealing with some candidates who were either banned from running or allowed to stand for nomination despite their homophobic or racist views.

She says Kenney has to take more direct action to keep such candidates out of his party.

Watch below: Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says the UCP needs to take more leadership when it comes to approving candidates for nomination. Notley said there is a “troubling trend” that needs to be addressed and that hateful views will not be accepted in government.