UCP nomination candidate who shared anti-same-sex marriage post staying in race

A United Conservative Party (UCP) nomination candidate for Maskwacis-Wetaskiwin, who shared a Facebook post condemning homosexuality and same-sex marriage, is staying in the race to become the local candidate for the 2019 provincial election.

Three years ago, Sandra Kim shared a post that reads, in part: “Yes, I am a Christian. I believe the Bible. I do not support homosexuality or ‘homosexual marriage.'”

Kim, Donna Andres and Richard Wilson are listed as the three candidates for the UCP Maskwacis-Wetaskiwin nomination contest on the Election Alberta website. According to the UCP’s website, voting is being held on Aug. 23 in Mulhurst and Rolly View and on Aug. 30 in Wetaskiwin.

In an email, the executive director of the UCP, said members will have the option to choose between three contestants in the upcoming vote.

“Ms. Kim has already addressed her social media shares from a number of years ago,” Janice Harrington said via email on Monday. Our leader, Jason Kenney, has stated that a United Conservative government will be focused on the economy and not distracted by divisive social issues.”

Last month, the UCP did not answer Global News’ questions about Kim’s Facebook post or whether those views are acceptable for someone looking to become a candidate for the UCP.

At the time, Harrington sent the following statement to Global News: “All aspiring contestants in any nomination must go through a very vigorous vetting process. That process is now underway for Maskwacis-Wetaskiwin contestants.”

Kim’s post recently resurfaced and she took to Facebook to apologize last month, telling Global News that she shared it at a time when she was not thinking about entering politics.

“You’re welcome to love who you love,” Kim previously told Global News. “I don’t have a problem with people loving who you love.”

Kim said she has evolved in the years since she has shared that post.

“My view has changed,” she said. “I’m not going to stand against same-sex marriage. If that’s what you want, have at it.”

A candidates forum was held on Friday where Kim, Andres and Wilson participated.

Nomination contests are being held by all provincial political parties across the province in anticipation of the 2019 provincial election.

