Winnipeg police shoot at car after it crashes into cruiser during high-speed chase

Two Winnipeg women have been arrested after a high-speed chase early Tuesday morning.

At around 12:40 a.m., police were travelling on the Arlington Street Bridge when they noticed a stolen vehicle.

The Air1 helicopter tracked the vehicle as it sped through north Winnipeg, and police attempted to use tire deflation devices to slow it down. The vehicle continued to travel at high speeds until it stopped in the 100 block of Watson Street where a female passenger got out of the car.

The driver tried to flee the scene, crashing into a cruiser car, which led to an officer discharging their firearm.

The stolen vehicle was stopped and the driver was taken into custody. The passenger was found at a nearby building complex and also arrested. No injuries were reported.

Selena Sage Martin, 20, faces charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, fleeing police, possessing property obtained by crime, and two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.

Jolene Lydia Murdock, 27, has been charged with possessing property obtained by crime and three counts of failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance.

WATCH: Speed, sparks and surrender: Air1 video footage of Winnipeg police pursuit