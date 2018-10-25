Harvest nears completion in Saskatchewan

A warm and relatively dry week allowed most farmers in Saskatchewan to complete their harvest.

Saskatchewan Agriculture reported Thursday 92 per cent of the crop is now in the bin, up from 82 per cent a week ago.

The five-year average for this time of year is 94 per cent.

Officials said another week of warm weather is needed for most producers to wrap up harvest.

Furthest along is the southwest region, at 97 per cent, with most other regions ranging between 89 and 95 per cent combined.

In the northwest, which was hit by rain and snow over the past few weeks, harvest is now 82 per cent complete, well up from the 45 per cent reported last week.

Farmers from many regions are reporting crops are coming off tough and are being placed in dryers. Most damage in the past week was due to lodging, bleaching and sprouting.

Topsoil conditions remained relatively unchanged.

Cropland topsoil moisture is rated two per cent surplus, 65 per cent adequate, 28 per cent short, and five per cent very short.

Hay land and pasture topsoil moisture conditions are rated one per cent surplus, 56 per cent adequate, 35 per cent short and eight per cent very short.