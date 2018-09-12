Big research boost for Canada’s pulse sector

The pulse industry is getting a big research boost from the federal government.

Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay was in Saskatoon on Tuesday where he made a funding announcement to support growth in the pulse sector.

A research cluster will focus on improving new pulse crops and exploring the health benefits of pulses, while enabling universities and research institutions across the country to undertake new research activities.

“It’s vital that we put the research dollars in play,” MacAulay said.

“Innovation is vital … you have to have the product the consumer wants and this is what this is all about.”

MacAulay said up to $11.1 million will go to the Saskatchewan Pulse Growers’ and Pulse Canada.

The industry is kicking in another $7.2 million, bringing the total investment to over $18 million.

An investment of $175,721 was also provided to Pulse Canada towards pulse innovation in the Chinese market.

Canadian pulse production was 7.1 million tonnes in 2017, with exports worth $3.4 billion to 126 countries.