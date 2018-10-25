Bryan Adams coming to Kitchener, London in January

If you are looking for a Christmas gift for the Bryan Adams fan in your life, your problem has been solved.

The Canadian pop-rock legend will be at the Aud in Kitchener on Jan. 30 and the Budweiser Gardens in London the following night.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. although pre-sales are already underway. Those who purchase their tickets online will also get a copy of his new album which will be released in March.

The new album will be full of classic Adams cuts including (Everything I Do) I Do It For You, Can’t Stop This Thing We’ve Started, Summer of ’69, Heaven as well as two new singles as well.

Adams tour of Eastern Canada will kick off in Moncton on Jan. 22 and finish up in St. Catharines on Feb. 1.