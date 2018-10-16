Bryan Adams’ ‘smog shadow’ looms large over New Delhi concertgoers

Bryan Adams performed an outdoor concert in New Delhi on Sunday, but an Instagram post from the Canadian rocker indicates that fans at the show may not have been able to see him onstage thanks to the dense, toxic haze that engulfed the Indian capital.

In fact, a photo that Adams, 58, shared on Instagram shows his silhouette in the thick, smoggy air above Gurgaon’s Leisure Valley Park, the site of the open-air concert.

READ MORE: Here’s why Canadian rock star Bryan Adams wants politicians to change copyright laws

“In this photo, if you look carefully you can see my shadow silhouetted in the dust and smoke of the venue over the audience,” Adams writes in the caption. “I’ve never seen that before.”

According to Indian news site NDTV, air pollution throughout the New Delhi region has hit “very poor” levels, with pollution levels reaching six times what is considered to be safe.

“We are living in a very dangerous environment,” Anupam Sibal, group medical director of Apollo hospitals, told NDTV. “If women who are expecting get exposed to this poor quality air, it will have an impact on the unborn child.”