Lady Antebellum announce 2019 Las Vegas residency

Vegas is about to feel a long stretch of love.

Nashville country group, Lady Antebellum, announced its first string of residency shows on Wednesday morning. The trio will take a full production to the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort for 15 shows between February and August next year.

Lady Antebellum is the first country act ever to headline the theatre. It attests to the venue’s pride in musical diversity. They will strip down their greatest hits for a closer and more intimate look behind the music. Their multidimensional staging and explosive chemistry will make for a one-of-a-kind experience.

Las Vegas was home to a seminal moment in Lady A’s career. They won their first ACM award (Academy of Country Music) in 2008 for New Artist of the Year. It launched their career into what it is today. Lead singer, Hillary Scott reflected on the moment:

“Vegas has always been a special place for us both personally and as a band. I’ve celebrated my birthday in Vegas and we won our first award ever as Lady A. We are looking forward to making it our second home, bringing along some of our friends from Nashville and creating a show unlike we’ve ever put together before.”

General manager of Palms Casino Resort, Jon Gray, added, “We are so excited to welcome Lady Antebellum to Palms in 2019. Our residencies represent a diverse variety of musical genres and to feature such a respected country group like Lady Antebellum is sure to be a huge hit with all their fans around the world.”

The group’s longstanding recording contract with Capitol Nashville ended this year after a full decade. The seven-time Grammy winners recently signed with Big Machine Records and are working on writing new music.

Label president, Jimmy Harnen, shared his excitement to welcome them aboard. “Our extreme belief in Lady A, admiration of their amazing career and the greatness they have yet to achieve makes this the thrill of a lifetime.”

Lady A has released seven studio albums throughout their career. They recently wrapped up the You Look Good world tour, which celebrated 2017’s critically acclaimed Heart Break album.

The multi-platinum artists have been dominating the country scene for more than 10 years now. Our Kind of Vegas will begin the next chapter of their careers by incorporating brand new music under a new label and featuring a variety of legendary Nashville-based musicians.

Tickets for the upcoming residency shows go on sale to the general public on Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. ET. Tickets can be purchased through their official website. Lady Antebellum fan club members will be able to access an exclusive presale beforehand on Oct. 29.

No official Canadian shows have been announced for 2019 as of this writing.

Our Kind of Vegas 2019 residency shows

**All dates take place at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nev.**

Feb: 8, 9, 13, 15, 16

May: 10, 11, 15, 17, 18

Aug: 23, 24, 28, 30, 31

