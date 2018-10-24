Person of interest sought in downtown Calgary shooting

Calgary police have released CCTV footage of a man they describe as a person of interest in a shooting in downtown Calgary earlier this month.

Officers rushed to the 1000 block of 17 Avenue S.W. at about 9:40 p.m. on Oct. 10 for reports of a shooting. Two victims were taken to hospital from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: 2 men injured after southwest Calgary shooting: EMS

Police canvassed the area for CCTV as part of the investigation and asked the public for help Wednesday to identify a man seen in the footage.

The man — described as having a slim build and wearing a dark jacket, black shoes and dark pants with a white stripe on the leg — is believed to have been a passenger in a red truck seen speeding away from the shooting scene. Investigators said the truck appeared to have some kind of large equipment in the back, according to witnesses.

Investigators release CCTV images of person of interest in relation to October 10th shooting in downtown #Calgary. https://t.co/qHUwpNMYFX #yyc pic.twitter.com/LX8vYb3PUd — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) October 24, 2018

As police continue their investigation into what they describe as a “targeted” shooting, they said the motive is still unknown. Investigators also haven’t had much co-operation from victims.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident, or who may be able to identify the person of interest, the driver of the truck or the location of the truck, to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.

WATCH: Global News Morning Calgary’s Doug Vaessen talks about a shooting incident on 17 Avenue S.W. in Calgary Wednesday night.